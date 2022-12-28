U.S. considers new COVID precautions on travelers from China

AlexeyPetrov/iStock via Getty Images As China reopens its borders with the world, some nations are considering fresh restrictions. A surge in cases across China has raised new questions about transparency, especially after Beijing said it would no longer report daily data on infections and deaths. Chinese hospitals and funeral homes are also under intense pressure from the scale of the current outbreak as a zero-COVID policy that was in place for nearly three years comes to a abrupt end. Snapshot: India and Japan are now requiring a negative COVID test for travelers from mainland China, while Malaysia has put in place additional tracking and surveillance measures. The U.S. is now weighing similar steps and may announce a series of coronavirus precautions for travelers. Many Chinese are now rushing to book international trips after Beijing on Tuesday lifted its restrictions on reentering the country from abroad. Health experts are concerned that the virus’ untracked spread, and lack of viral genomic sequence data, could trigger a dangerous or super-contagious new variant. Without proper identification, it would be increasingly difficult to take prompt measures to reduce the spread. Economically speaking, it also has the potential to roil global logistics network once more, which could have knock-on effects on inflation and economic activity. Response from China: “The current COVID situation in the world continues to call for a science-based response approach and joint effort to ensure safe cross-border travel, keep global industrial and supply chains stable, and restore world economic growth,” declared Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China’s foreign ministry.