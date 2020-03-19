U.S. Calls for Humanitarian Release of Wrongfully Detained Americans

United States Calls for Humanitarian Release of Wrongfully Detained Americans in Venezuela

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

With the Maduro regime now acknowledging that COVID-19 cases are appearing in Venezuela, we are extremely concerned about the risk for the five U.S. citizens and one U.S. resident from Citgo who are currently languishing in the notorious Helicoide prison in Caracas. These wrongfully detained men all have weakened immune systems due to cumulative health problems and face a grave health risk if they become infected. Eighteen hearings have been cancelled. They have already spent more than two years in jail without an ounce of evidence being brought against them; it is time to release them on humanitarian grounds.

