U.S. Border Patrol Makes Narcotics Seizures

LORDSBURG, NM (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol Agents broke up two separate drug smuggling attempts in southern New Mexico.

Wednesday morning, Lordsburg Border Patrol agents responded to a sighting of suspected drug smugglers crossing the border illegally. Lordsburg agents found and arrested a group of individuals carrying four bundles of marijuana.

Lordsburg Border Patrol Station transferred approximately 185 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $148,000 to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

In a separate incident Wednesday, a drug smuggling attempt was disrupted by Deming Border Patrol agents. A Border Patrol ATV unit tracked the trail of three individuals near Deming. Agents came across three abandoned bundles of narcotics and while searching the area located three suspected drug smugglers in close proximity to the bundles. The seizure netted over 130 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $105,000.

“The lucrative drug business entices these drug smugglers to routinely attempt to transport drugs across the border,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Thanks to our specialty units utilizing ATV’s, dangerous drugs were seized and denied from reaching our communities.”

It is important to note that an arrest or criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered evidence of guilt. Subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.