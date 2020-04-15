U.S. Attorneys William D. Hyslop and Brian T. Moran Announce Nearly $11 Million to Address Covid-19 Pandemic in State of Washington

(STL.News) – William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, and Brian T. Moran, United States Attorney for the Western District of Washington, announced today that the state of Washington received almost $11 million in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The grants, to the Washington Department of Commerce and the city of Olympia, are available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump. An additional $5.7 million has been allocated for other local jurisdictions in Washington. Those jurisdictions can find out if they are eligible and apply immediately by visiting this website. The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications.

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing significant resources to support our public safety professionals,” said United States Attorney William D. Hyslop. “These vital dollars will go directly to supporting the important work of public health and safety of the community.”

“Our first responders continue to answer the call every single day, to keep our communities safe, while risking exposure to this dangerous virus,” said U.S. Attorney Moran. “The Department of Justice provides this funding with significant flexibility, so that state and local departments can use it in the ways that best benefit their officers and their community.”

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.

