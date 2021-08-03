U.S. Attorney’s Office to take part in National Night Out

U.S. Attorney’s Office to take part in National Night Out

Spreading drug free message to kids

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia, will join law enforcement, community leaders and residents on Tuesday, August 3rd at events in Martinsburg, Bridgeport, and Wheeling to celebrate the 37th annual National Night Out crime prevention event.

“Our law enforcement partners across the district work tirelessly to protect our communities. We support them on this day and every day in their efforts,” said Randolph J. Bernard, Acting U.S Attorney, Northern District of West Virginia. “Our staff will spread a message of drug prevention and positivity at this year’s event. We are also giving away one backpack filled with school supplies at each location to support the importance of education.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will participate at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink, Martinsburg’s War Memorial Park, and Bridgeport’s Recreational Complex, with each event from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

National Night Out is a community-building and crime prevention campaign that promotes collaborative law enforcement-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Thousands of communities nationwide will participate in neighborhood block parties, festivals, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and activities that heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts. Events such as these help to strengthen neighborhood spirit, police-community partnerships, and demonstrate a shared commitment for strong and safe communities.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today