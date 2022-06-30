U.S. Attorney’s Office to Join Partners with U.S. Postal Service for a Press Conference Tomorrow in Columbia at 10 a.m.

United States Attorney Corey F. Ellis announced today that a press conference will be held tomorrow, July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the U.S. Post Office on 1601 Assembly Street in Columbia, South Carolina 29201.

The purpose of the press conference is to recognize National Postal Worker Day, which will include a recognition of significant cases brought by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

Represented at the press conference will be the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and representatives of the U.S. Postal Service.

WHEN: Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: U.S. Post Office

1601 Assembly Street in Columbia, South Carolina 29201

