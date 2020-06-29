U.S. Attorney’s Office to Join Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Officers for a Press Conference Tomorrow, June 30, in Conway at 3:00 p.m.

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that a press conference will be held tomorrow, June 30, 2020, at 3 p.m., outside the Horry County Government Center, 1301 2nd Avenue, Conway, South Carolina 29526.

Represented at the press conference will be the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and the following law enforcement agencies: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office; 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit; Horry County Sheriff’s Office; South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED); Myrtle Beach Police Department; Horry County Police Department; Coastal Carolina University Police Department; Loris Police Department; Conway Police Department; North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety; Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, NC; South Carolina Highway Patrol; and City of Georgetown Police Department.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Outside the Horry County Government Center

1301 2nd Avenue

Conway, South Carolina 29526

NOTE: Press inquiries regarding logistics should be directed to Derek A. Shoemake, 843-813-0982. Members of the media wishing to attend the remarks should gather outside t

