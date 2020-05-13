U.S. Attorney’s Office thanks law enforcement and honors fallen officers during national police week

(STL.News) – In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Each year, during National Police Week we take time to honor and say thank you to those who have chosen law enforcement as their profession,” said Minkler. “Sadly, it also marks a time to honor and pay tribute to the men and women whose names were engraved in 2020 on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. So today, I honor those who have lost their lives in service, send gratitude to their families, and thank the men and women of law enforcement who are doing great work throughout our state and country. We cannot maintain the rule of law without them.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. This year, National Police Week is Sunday May 10th through Saturday May 16th, and Peace Officers Memorial Day is Friday May 15th.

This year, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund approved the inclusion of an additional 135 names representing those killed in the line of duty in 2019. Of those, two Hoosier heroes who served our communities were added to the memorial wall. Rising Sun Police Chief David Paul Hewitt, EOW February 13th, 2019 and Indiana State Police Trooper Peter Richard Stephen, EOW October 11th, 2019.

