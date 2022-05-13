U.S. Attorney’s Office Recognizes Police Week

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina Recognizes Police Week

U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis Reaffirms the Office’s Focus on Supporting Law Enforcement and Working to Make Communities Safer

(STL.News) In honor of National Police Week, United States Attorney Corey F. Ellis will recognize the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Wednesday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

“This week, we gather to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives in service to our country,” said Attorney General Garland. “We remember the courage with which they worked and lived. And we recommit ourselves to the mission to which they dedicated their lives. On behalf of a grateful Justice Department and a grateful nation, I extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude to the entire law enforcement community.”

“This is a somber week for everyone in the South Carolina law enforcement community, as we honor all those who have worn the uniform and made the ultimate sacrifice,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis. “These officers held the line to protect every man, woman, and child in South Carolina and we are forever in their debt. This week, and every week, we honor and lift up our law enforcement community. This office will also do everything it can to make the streets safer for these officers and the communities they patrol.”

U.S. Attorney Ellis noted the surge in violent crime, which has acutely impacted the South Carolina law enforcement community, is an issue that affects both officers and their communities. Accordingly, U.S. Attorney Ellis announced today that over the next several weeks the U.S. Attorney’s Office will host four meetings with state and local partners – one in each region of the state – in an effort to better address violent crime in South Carolina.

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), 472 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2021. Of that number, 319 succumbed to COVID-19. Nine officers have died in the line of duty in the District of South Carolina since 2021.

Additionally, according to 2021 statistics reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 73 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 were killed as a result of felonious acts, whereas 56 died in accidents.

Deaths resulting from felonious acts increased in 2021, rising more than 58 percent from the previous year. In 2021, unprovoked attacks[1] were the cause of 24 deaths significantly outpacing all other line of duty deaths resulting from felony acts and reaching the highest annual total in over 30 years of reporting.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today