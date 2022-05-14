U.S. Attorney’s Office Recognizes National Police Week

(STL.News) In honor of National Police Week, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Wednesday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

“This week, we gather to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives in service to our country,” said Attorney General Garland. “We remember the courage with which they worked and lived. And we recommit ourselves to the mission to which they dedicated their lives. On behalf of a grateful Justice Department and a grateful nation, I extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude to the entire law enforcement community.”

“Each year, during National Police Week we commemorate the courageous law enforcement officers who have devoted their lives to public service. Sadly, it also marks a time to honor and pay tribute to the men and women whose names were engraved in 2022 on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial,” said U.S. Attorney Luger.

This year, the names of four Minnesota law enforcement officers will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. They include Ryan Andrew Bialke, Red Lake Department of Public Safety; Charlie Louis Banks Jr., Deerwood Police Department; Sarah Ann Grell, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; and Ronald William Smith, New York Mills Police Department.

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), 472 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2021. Of that number, 319 succumbed to COVID-19.

Additionally, according to 2021 statistics reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 73 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 were killed as a result of felonious acts, whereas 56 died in accidents. Deaths resulting from felonious acts increased in 2021, rising more than 58 percent from the previous year.

In 2021, unprovoked attacks[1] were the cause of 24 deaths significantly outpacing all other line of duty deaths resulting from felony acts and reaching the highest annual total in over 30 years of reporting. Additional LEOKA statistics can be found on FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website for the LEOKA program.

