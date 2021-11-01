U.S. Attorney’s Office Reaches ADA Settlement with Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Regarding Newark Liberty International Airport Rail Station

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey today reached a settlement with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (Port Authority) to resolve findings that the rail station at Newark Liberty International Airport is not accessible to individuals with disabilities, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

“The Department of Justice upholds and protects the civil rights of all those who live in or travel through New Jersey,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said. “Through the settlement announced today, this Office removes a significant barrier that prevented people with disabilities from fully accessing a rail station that is a gateway to travel all over the world. We welcome Port Authority’s commitment to bring Newark Liberty International Rail Station into compliance with the ADA, and we will continue our work to ensure that no one is denied access to any of the rights and accommodations our Constitution and laws ensure.”

Under this agreement, the Port Authority has committed to make Newark Liberty International Rail Station accessible to individuals with disabilities. To ensure equal access for people with disabilities, the Port Authority must modify multiple areas of the rail station, including physical modifications to multiple platforms, waiting areas, and restrooms.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today