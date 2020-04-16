U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona March 2020 Immigration and Border Report

(STL.News) –I. Illegal Reentry After Deportation (8 U.S.C. 1326)

946 individuals were charged in March with illegal reentry

A. 359 of those 946 individuals had previously been convicted of non-immigration criminal offenses in the U.S.

Of the 359 individuals with non-immigration criminal records:

1. 74 had violent crime convictions, including:

2 individuals had homicide convictions

9 individuals had sex offense convictions

24 individuals had domestic violence convictions

2. 52 had property crime convictions

3. 98 had DUI convictions

4. 132 had drug crime convictions

B. 264 of those 946 individuals had been deported three or more times

II. Alien Smuggling (8 U.S.C. 1324)

69 individuals were charged in March with alien smuggling

III. Illegal Entry (Criminal Consequence Initiative) (8 U.S.C. 1325)

405 individuals were charged in March with illegal entry on the CCI calendar

Criminal conviction information based on preliminary criminal history reports provided by the arresting agency.

These numbers represent United States Attorney’s Office prosecutions only. These numbers do not include individuals apprehended by immigration enforcement officials and subjected solely to administrative process.

*The Department of Homeland Security instituted a policy in late March of expeditiously returning aliens who illegally enter the United States rather than detaining them.

