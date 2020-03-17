U.S. Attorney’s Office Committed to Safety of Employees and Public Safety at the Courthouse

(STL.News) – Our mission to protect the citizens of the District of Columbia and the United States is not changed by the COVID-19 outbreak. While we have adapted operations to optimize the health and safety of our employees, we have ensured those employees have the resources and flexibility to continue to safeguard the District and the American people from violence, financial and sexual exploitation, threats against our national security, and other criminal activity.

In continuing our mission, we support the efforts by Chief Judge Howell of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Chief Judge Morin of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, and our law enforcement partners to responsibly address the concerns of public health while maintaining the core functions of our criminal justice system.

