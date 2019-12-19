U.S. Attorney’s Office Collects $4,754,430.93 In Civil And Criminal Actions In Fiscal Year 2019

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced today that the Northern District of Indiana collected $4,754,430.93 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2019. Of this amount, $2,135,723.55 was collected in criminal actions and $2,618,707.38 was collected in civil actions.

Additionally, the Northern District of Indiana worked with other U.S. Attorney’s Offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $2,675,024.32 in civil actions pursued jointly by these offices.

“Our financial litigation unit is great at using the tools they have available to locate and collect assets in our criminal and civil actions,” said U.S. Attorney Kirsch. “For individuals who are part of our court cases, that intend to conceal assets, we will do everything we can to make sure your debt to the U.S. is paid.”

The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Northern District of Indiana, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $588,720 in asset forfeiture actions in FY 2019. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes.

