U.S. Attorney’s Office Announces 17th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods Logo

United States Attorney’s Office Announces 17th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods Logo Contest Winners

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today the winners of the United States Attorney’s Office’s 17th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Logo Contest.

The theme of this year’s contest was “Preventing Gun Violence in Our Schools.” Judges sought logos that demonstrated a successful collaboration between schools, communities, and law enforcement to reflect (1) warning signs that students should be looking for related to gun violence; (2) resources to help students who have concerns about gun violence; and (3) general messages to prevent gun violence in South Carolina schools.

“Student voices are critical in the discussion about reducing gun violence and ensuring school safety,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “I want to thank all the students and schools who participated in this year’s logo contest, and I congratulate our winners.”

