U.S. Attorney’s Office And Irs Warn The Public About Scammers Targeting Economic Relief Payments

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and Sarah Kull, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) in Detroit, warned Michigan residents to watch out for scammers attempting to steal COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments.

”The people of Michigan will soon be receiving coronavirus relief checks and scammers are ready to take advantage of us,” stated United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. ”I urge everyone to protect themselves by hanging up on robocalls, ignoring online offers and fact-checking information before giving out any personal information. If you feel you’ve been the victim of a scam, please contact the federal hotlines listed below.”

“I urge the public not to fall victim to fraudsters attempting to steal Economic Impact Payments being sent out. The IRS will not call, text, email or otherwise contact you to ask for your information. This money is meant for you. Don’t fall victim to scammers,” said IRS Special Agent in Charge Kull.

The Treasury Department and the IRS announced that distribution of Economic Impact Payments will begin in the next three weeks and will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people. Information from the 2018 or 2019 tax return, if filed, will be used to calculate payment. Most individuals do not need to take any action. Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file to receive a payment. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts. The IRS will calculate and automatically send payment to those eligible. The IRS will deposit the economic relief check into the direct deposit account previously provided in the tax returns. If banking information was not provided, the IRS will send a check via mail. The IRS will NOT contact anyone to request banking info, will not ask for confirmation of personal information to send or expedite an economic impact payment, or require payment of a fee.

If anyone receives a call claiming to be from the IRS or any entity related to the Economic Impact Payment, the call is a scam and recipients should not engage with the scammer and absolutely should not give out bank account, debit account or PayPal account information– even if the person claims it is necessary to get the relief check.

It will take a few weeks before the Treasury mails out the Economic Impact Payments. If a person receives a “check” for an odd amount or a check that requires verification of the check online or by calling a number, it is a fraud. U.S. Attorney Schneider and IRS Special Agent in Charge Kull reminded everyone to be vigilant about promptly collecting mail from their mailbox in order to prevent the theft of any economic relief checks delivered there.

