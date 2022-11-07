U.S. Attorney Will Thompson to Honor Longtime Charleston YWCA CEO Debby Weinstein

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson will recognize Debby Weinstein at a 2:30 p.m. event on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for her decades of service to the community as CEO of the Charleston YWCA.

WHAT: Event honoring retiring Charleston YWCA CEO Debby Weinstein

WHERE: YWCA Shanklin Center for Senior Enrichment, 515 Elizabeth Street, Charleston

WHEN: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

