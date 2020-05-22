U.S. Attorney: Webinar Will Focus On National Elder Fraud Hotline

(STL.News) – A free public webinar June 17 will focus on the services available from the new U.S. Department of Justice National Elder Fraud Hotline, which will provide services to older adults who may be victims of financial fraud, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

“Fraud and romance scams aimed at older adults resulted in losses of more than $184 million in 2018,” McAllister said. “Many crimes go unreported because victims are scared, embarrassed, or don’t know who to call. That’s why DOJ created the hotline.”

At 3 p.m. June 17, 2020, the Office for Victims of Crime Training and Technical Assistance Center will present an online Expert Q&A discussion with Lori A. McGee and Helen Supanich on “The U.S. Department of Justice National Elder Fraud Hotline to Assist Victims of Financial Fraud.”

