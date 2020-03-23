U.S. Attorney urges the public to report suspected COVID-19 fraud

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser of the District of Louisiana today urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.

In coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of Coronavirus fraud schemes.

“Along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we continue to stand ready to enforce the laws of the United States and to address the public safety needs of our community”, said U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser. “Unfortunately, during times of crisis, criminals continue their efforts to victimize the public. However, we are ready for them. To assist with the Department of Justice COVID-19 strategy, I have appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) Edward Rivera, a seasoned federal prosecutor, as our district’s COVID-19 Fraud Coordinator. AUSA Rivera will serve as the district’s legal counsel on COVID-19 fraud related matters and will participate in the prosecution of coronavirus fraud cases. AUSA Rivera will also conduct public outreach activities relating to COVID-19 fraud schemes. The public should know that the Department of Justice, joined by its state and local law enforcement partners, will vigorously pursue all those who violate federal law and prey upon our citizens in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Some examples of these schemes include:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations

Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures

