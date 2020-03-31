U.S. Attorney Trent Shores Announces More Than $83 Million Available to Support School Safety

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Trent Shores today announced that grants from the Department of Justice, worth more than $83 million, are available to help communities improve school security and protect students, teachers and faculty from threats of violence.

“Every child deserves an environment where they can flourish, but sadly, so many of our youth face violence within neighborhoods, homes and schools,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Communities and schools must have tools to protect children from deadly shootings and other violence and to support those who experience trauma. These grants promise to benefit innovative and diverse programs that daily act as safety nets for our children.”

The funding is available through the Office of Justice Programs, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to tighten school security and improve the reporting of threats.

“School violence is no longer an abstract threat but has become a tragic reality in too many of America’s communities. Moving to meet this challenge is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs.

