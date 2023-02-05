U.S. Attorney Thompson to Honor Summersville Police Officers for Life-Saving Actions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson will hold an event on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. to honor officers from the Summersville Police Department who saved the life of a suspect after he ingested fentanyl.

WHAT: Recognition of Summersville Police Officers

WHEN: Monday, February 6, 2023, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse, 300 Virginia Street East, Charleston

