U.S. Attorney Thompson Invites Media to Human Trafficking Training Workshop

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson of the Southern District of West Virginia invites the media to attend the public portion of a human trafficking training workshop on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the University of Charleston.

After opening remarks by Thompson and leadership from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), their respective offices will provide an overview of human trafficking in West Virginia.

Other participants include the West Virginia Fusion Center and the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice. The remainder of the workshop is reserved for law enforcement and other registered stakeholders.

WHAT: Combatting Human Trafficking in West Virginia: Bringing Our Communities Together for Response, Prevention, Awareness and Action

WHEN: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

WHERE: University of Charleston, Geary Student Union Ballroom, Third Floor, 2300 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston.

