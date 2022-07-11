U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan appointed to serve on Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Advisory Committee

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan of the Northern District of Georgia to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys (AGAC). The AGAC was created in 1973 and advises the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure, and management impacting the Offices of the U.S. Attorneys and elevates the voices of U.S. Attorneys in Department of Justice policies. Buchanan, along with 12 other U.S. Attorneys from around the United States, will serve on the AGAC.

“These U.S. Attorneys will represent the views of dedicated federal prosecutors across the country and provide advice and insight into essential matters facing the Department,” said Attorney General Garland. “I look forward to working alongside them in carrying out the Department’s core priorities of upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe, and protecting civil rights.”

“It’s a great honor to be selected for the AGAC,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Attorney General and the leadership of the Department of Justice on issues affecting the Northern District of Georgia, the U.S. Attorney Office community, and our federal, state, and local stakeholders.”

The Senate confirmed Buchanan’s appointment as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in April 2022. U.S. Attorney Buchanan began his career as a law clerk to the Honorable Inge P. Johnson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. From 2006 to 2009, he was a litigation associate at McGuireWoods. From 2010 to 2013, Buchanan served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Alabama.

He joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia in 2013 and has held the positions of National Security and Anti-Terrorism Council Coordinator since 2017 and Deputy Chief of the Violent Crime and National Security Section since 2018. Buchanan received his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2005 and his B.S. from Samford University in 2001.

The AGAC appointees include U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York (Chair); U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung for the Western District of Pennsylvania (Vice Chair); U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee for the District of Maine; U.S. Attorney Trini Ross for the Western District of New York; U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston for the Middle District of North Carolina; U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown for the Western District of Louisiana; U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan; U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris for the Central District of Illinois; U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger for the District of Minnesota; U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona; U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan for the District of Colorado; and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves for the District of Columbia.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today