U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. to Join Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Officers for a Press Conference Tomorrow in Mt. Pleasant at 3:00 p.m.

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that a press conference will be held tomorrow, May 14, 2020, at 3 p.m., outside the Mount Pleasant Police Headquarters, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

Represented at the press conference will be U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Peter M. McCoy, Jr., and representatives of the following law enforcement agencies: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED); Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office; Charleston City Police Department; Charleston County Sheriff’s Office; Charleston County Aviation Authority; Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office; Mount Pleasant Police Department; and North Charleston Police Department.

WHEN: Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Outside the Mount Pleasant Police Headquarters

100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29464

NOTE: Press inquiries regarding logistics should be directed to Derek A. Shoemake, 843-813-0982. Members of the media wishing to attend the remarks should gather outside the Mount Pleasant Police Headquarters at 2:30 p.m., 30 minutes in advance.

