U.S. Attorney, NAACP to Co-Host Hate-Free Vermont Forum

U.S. Attorney, Vermont Attorney General, and Rutland Area NAACP to Co-Host Hate-Free Vermont Forum

The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will be co-hosting a Hate-Free Vermont Forum in Rutland on July 21 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

“The Forum aims to bring policymakers, stakeholders, and community members together for productive and difficult conversations that will work to reduce animus, discord, and misunderstandings,” said Co-facilitator Etan Nasreddin-Longo. “When we began this series of fora back in 2019, its intent was to take the pulse of Vermonters’ experiences of discrimination. Much has happened since that time, and our hope is to engage and to listen to our historically-disadvantaged communities about what they view as the continuing and new problems in 2022.”

Community members are encouraged to join us for a conversation on understanding and addressing bias, discrimination, and hate crimes in Vermont.

When: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 5:30pm-7:30pm

Where: The Forum will be hosted in-person and remotely.

Who: All are welcome. Community members have expressed that some participants may not wish to be recorded during the event, and that participants who are willing to speak with members of the media will designate themselves. Media is asked to join 30 minutes ahead of the start time.

For physical attendance, masks are required. Registration is required for remote attendance.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today