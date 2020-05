U.S. Attorney Matt Martin Recognizes Law Enforcement Partners for National Police Week

(STL.News) –In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney Matt Martin recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement. The week will be observed Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, 2020.

“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”

“Sworn to protect and serve, police officers are guardians of our democracy,” said U.S. Attorney Matt Martin. “We refer to them as our ‘finest’ for a reason—because we hold them to high standards and they reflect our values of service, courage, and decency, especially as we battle COVID-19. We are privileged in the Middle District of North Carolina to have tremendous police officers at the local, state, and federal level. I hope all North Carolinians will take a moment this week to thank those on the thin blue line. Our society depends on their service.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.

Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including two officers here in North Carolina.

Comprehensive data tables about these incidents and brief narratives describing most of the fatal attacks are included in the sections of Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, 2019.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE