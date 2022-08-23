U.S. Attorney Launches New Public Service Announcements to Help Deter Violent Crime

(STL.News) As part of the federal strategy to reduce violent crime, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger released two public service announcements (PSA) to further the violent crime deterrence message.

The Violent Crime PSA and the Auto Sear PSA are publicly available on YouTube, on the U.S. Attorney’s Office social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, and have been submitted to local media outlets.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today