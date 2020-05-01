U.S. Attorney Keefe Launches Initiative To Combat Sexual Harassment In Housing

(STL.News) – Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida,

today announced that his office will use all the tools at its disposal to pursue landlords who

attempt to use the COVID-19 crisis to sexually harass their tenants. Keefe urged anyone who faces

such harassment while trying to defer housing payments to contact the Justice Department’s Sexual

Harassment in Housing Initiative at 1-844-380-6178.

“The COVID-19 crisis has brought out the best in most Americans, but the worst in some. We will

vigorously pursue anyone seeking to capitalize on the current crisis by sexually harassing people

facing housing challenges,” Keefe said. “Such despicable and unscrupulous behavior is illegal in

normal times, and it certainly will not be tolerated now.”

Keefe said his office will work with all appropriate federal, state, and local authorities on this

issue. In addition to reporting to the Justice Department, individuals may report housing-related

sexual harassment locally. The Justice Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office stand ready to take

aggressive action against this misconduct whenever it occurs.

