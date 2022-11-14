U.S. Attorney, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney form new partnership

CHARLES TOWN, WEST VIRGINIA — A new partnership between state and federal prosecutors has been formed to enhance public safety in the Eastern Panhandle.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld and Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Harvey announced today that an assistant state prosecutor will be cross-designated and authorized to handle cases in federal court.

Adam Ward, one of the most experienced lawyers on Harvey’s staff, has been selected for the position of Special Assistant United States Attorney and will begin his new role this week.

“We are excited to have Adam Ward on our team,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “He will handle a variety of drug and violent crime cases, with a priority being placed on fentanyl trafficking and firearms offenses.”

According to Ihlenfeld, Ward is the first of several new prosecutors that will be added to his Martinsburg office over the next few months.

“The continued growth of the Eastern Panhandle plus our proximity to the D.C. metro area makes its necessary for federal resources to be added in order to more effectively combat crime,” said Ihlenfeld.

“I am pleased to see Adam receive this designation,” said Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Harvey. “He will continue to work on my staff in addition to handling federal offenses. Adam is a skilled prosecutor, and his new role will help to enhance the coordination between my office and that of the U.S. Attorney.”

Ward has been a prosecutor for a decade and presently handles a busy felony docket that includes cases of homicide, sexual assault, and arson. He previously worked for the Louisa County (VA) Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and is an honors graduate of the University of Richmond School of Law.