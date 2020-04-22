U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town Sends Letter to Law Enforcement Partners

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town sent a letter to law enforcement partners in Northern Alabama today, encouraging continued partnerships in preventing a public health crisis from becoming a public safety crisis.

“While this pandemic has brought to the fore the very best among us, we are unfortunately becoming increasingly aware of myriad coronavirus-related criminal activities in our District and around the country,” Town said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created many legal challenges for every member and layer of law enforcement. I am proud of the partnerships that we have forged and it is precisely those relationships that will provide the citizens of Alabama the best ability to avoid becoming victims of coronavirus-related frauds and crimes. Together we will resolve to prevent a public health crisis from becoming a public safety crisis.”

The letter was sent to law enforcement in Northern Alabama, as part of a coordinated, nationwide effort to combat COVID-19 related fraud. On March 20, Attorney General William Barr directed all 93 U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of COVID-19 fraud.

