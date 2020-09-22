Tennessee; U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $406,092 In DOJ Grant Awards

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $406,092 In Department Of Justice Grant Awards To East Tennessee | USAO-EDTN

(STL.News) – United States Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee announced today that $406,092 was awarded in Department of Justice grants for the Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant (JAG) program.

The JAG program is the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. The JAG Program provides states, and local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of program areas including law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, corrections and community corrections.

FY20 EDWARD BYRNE MEMORIAL ASSISTANCE GRANT (JAG) PROGRAM

• Blount County – $23,615

• City of Chattanooga – $127,295

• City of Cleveland – $35,670

• City of Johnson City – $15,895

• City of Kingsport – $22,847

• City of Knoxville (to share with Knox County) – $138,069

• Hamblen County – $12,999

• Sullivan County – $18,751

• Washington County – $10,951

“These grants will help address crime at various levels, and provide resources to protect and serve the citizens of East Tennessee more effectively. State and local law enforcement agencies can leverage these funds to purchase much needed equipment and hire more personnel, ultimately helping departments prepare for and respond to the community’s needs,” said U.S. Attorney Overbey.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program allows states and units of local government, including tribes, to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own state and local needs and conditions. Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice, including for anyone or more of the following program areas: 1) law enforcement programs; 2) prosecution and court programs; 3) prevention and education programs; 4) corrections and community corrections programs; 5) drug treatment and enforcement programs; 6) planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs; and 7) crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation) and 8) mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs.

This JAG award will be used to support criminal justice initiatives that fall under one or more of the allowable program areas above. Funded programs or initiatives may include multi-jurisdictional drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, justice information sharing initiatives, or other programs aimed at reducing crime and/or enhancing public/officer safety.

