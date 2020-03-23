U.S. Attorney For Southern Illinois Announces More Than $163 Million Available to Fight Addiction Crisis

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft of the Southern District of Illinois today announced the

availability of more than $163 million in Department of Justice grants to help communities address

America’s addiction crisis.

“Our nation is facing the difficult challenge of curbing substance addiction, which threatens

public safety and is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T.

Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs (OJP).

“The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this challenge. OJP is making

historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to

innovative and diverse solutions.”

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety

funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs

support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to prevent overdose

deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

