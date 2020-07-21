U.S. Attorney, FBI to announce charges related to $60 million bribe to state official & associates

(STL.News) – Federal officials will brief the media on a public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million.

The briefing will be held:

TODAY: TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2020

WHEN: 2:30PM

WHERE: U.S. Attorney’s Office

Main Conference Room

303 Marconi Blvd. Suite 200

Columbus, Ohio 43215

WHO: U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers

Chris Hoffman, FBI, Special Agent in Charge

Pool coverage is strongly encouraged for video footage.

Please practice social distancing inside the main conference room/common areas and wear a mask.

