U.S. Attorney Durham Announces Appointment of New Criminal Chief

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that Sarah P. Karwan will serve as the Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division.

Ms. Karwan succeeds the Honorable William J. Nardini, who now serves as a U.S. Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Ms. Karwan joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2007 and, during her time as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, has prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases. Ms. Karwan most recently has served as Chief of the District’s Major Crimes Unit, supervising the prosecution of cases involving immigration, human trafficking and child exploitation, civil rights and hate crimes, government program fraud, and environmental crimes. Ms. Karwan also has served as Deputy Chief of the District’s Financial Fraud and Public Corruption Unit, and as an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”) attorney.

As an AUSA, Ms. Karwan has served as both the District’s Professional Responsibility Officer and Election’s Officer, and as a member of the hiring committee.

Prior to her time in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ms. Karwan was in private practice for approximately six years and specialized in securities litigation.

Ms. Karwan graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1997, and from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 2000.

“I am thrilled that Sarah Karwan will lead our Criminal Division,” said U.S. Attorney Durham. “During her more than 12 years as an AUSA, Sarah has done it all, prosecuting violent criminals, drug traffickers, financial fraudsters, corrupt public officials, and a wide variety of other wrongdoers. Given the breadth of her experience and her exceptional lawyering skills, she certainly will be a standout as our new Criminal Chief.”

The District’s Criminal Division comprises four program-based units: Violent Crimes and Narcotics, Financial Fraud and Public Corruption, National Security and Cybercrime, and Major Crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is charged with enforcing federal criminal laws in Connecticut and representing the federal government in civil litigation. The Office is composed of approximately 68 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and approximately 54 staff members at offices in New Haven, Hartford and Bridgeport.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE