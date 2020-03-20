U.S. Attorney Duncan Announces More Than $163 Million Available to Fight Addiction Crisis

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan, Jr. for the Eastern District of Kentucky on Thursday announced that more than $163 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address America’s addiction crisis.

“Our nation is facing the difficult challenge of curbing substance addiction, which threatens public safety and is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

“Providing grant funding opportunities like those announced today helps further the Department’s mission of protecting public safety,” said U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan, Jr. “These grants will help those on the frontlines of the addiction crisis including those who are working to combat substance, and will ultimately make our communities stronger.”

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

