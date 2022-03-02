U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung Names Leadership Team, Reorganizes Criminal Division

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) United States Attorney Cindy Chung has announced the office’s new executive leadership team and a restructuring of the Criminal Division that will allow the office to best effectuate the Administration’s priorities.

“This restructuring aligns the legal expertise and talents of the 59 Assistant United States Attorneys working in our Pittsburgh, Johnstown, and Erie offices with our priorities to uphold the Constitution, apply the law equally and fairly, and protect the citizens of western Pennsylvania,” said U.S. Attorney Chung. “I am confident that this reorganization will allow us to focus our attention on reducing violent crime, confronting the growing fentanyl threat and the rise of extremist ideology, prosecuting cyber criminals, and targeting those who exploit children and other vulnerable populations.”

Ms. Chung named Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti as First Assistant U.S. Attorney. Mr. Rivetti served as Chief of the Criminal Division since 2019. Mr. Rivetti obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Dickinson College and his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University. Following graduation from law school, Mr. Rivetti was employed for five years as a litigation associate at a large Pittsburgh law firm. He then served as a law clerk for two years for the Honorable D. Brooks Smith. Mr. Rivetti has been employed as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Pennsylvania for over 20 years. His primary areas of concentration have involved the investigation and prosecution of large-scale drug trafficking organizations, firearms offenses, and other violent crime.

Ms. Chung named Assistant U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song as Chief of the Criminal Division. From October 2010 through March 2018, Ms. Song served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Acting U.S. Attorney (November 2016 – December 2017). She also recently served as the Antiterrorism Advisory Coordinator and Senior Litigation Counsel for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Ms. Song is a founding member of the Veterans Treatment Court in Pittsburgh. Prior to joining the Western District of Pennsylvania, Ms. Song worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Arizona and served as Deputy Director of the Office of Tribal Justice at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Ms. Song has been recognized for her service to crime victims and is a recipient of the U.S. Attorney General’s Award, Director’s Award, and Western Pennsylvania LEAD Award. She is a graduate of Yale University and the George Washington Law School.

Ms. Chung named former Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman as Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney. Mr. Kaufman served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2018 to 2021, and previously served as Chief of the Criminal Division from 2010 to 2018. In his 29 years as a federal prosecutor, Mr. Kaufman has handled a wide variety of violent crime, narcotics, child exploitation and white collar cases. Notable cases include the successful eight-week trial of the Pittsburgh La Cosa Nostra organized crime family on RICO charges, the prosecution of the distributors of China White, a deadly synthetic form of heroin which caused the overdose deaths of 17 individuals in 1988, the prosecution of Michael Carlow, owner of Pittsburgh Brewing and Clark Candy, for perpetuating a $31 million dollar check kiting scheme against PNC Bank, and obtaining the conviction of and an 11-year prison sentence for Dr. Oliver Herndon, a physician who was the most prolific illegal distributor of oxycodone in the Pittsburgh area prior to his arrest. Mr. Kaufman is a graduate of Allegheny College and Harvard Law School.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee J. Karl has been named Chief of the Civil Division. Mr. Karl joined the office in 2004 as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the civil division where he defended the United States, its agencies and employees in a wide range of civil lawsuits. In 2010, he transferred to the Economic Crimes Section of the Criminal Division, where he prosecuted a variety of crimes, including frauds schemes, embezzlements, public corruption, tax violations and child exploitation. In 2018, he became the Deputy Chief of the Economic Crimes Section and assisted with supervising the section. Mr. Karl has held other positions within the office, including Ethics Officer, Asset Forfeiture Coordinator, Financial Litigation Coordinator and District Election Officer. Prior to joining the Office, Mr. Karl spent two years as a Litigation Associate at a large Pittsburgh law firm and spent one year as a Federal Judicial Law Clerk for the Hon. Ronald Buckwalter in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Ohio University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Irwin will continue to serve as Appellate Division Chief. Ms. Irwin is a 1991 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Following her graduation from law school, she served as a law clerk to the Hon. William W. Wilkins, Jr. on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. After several years in private practice in Pittsburgh following her clerkship, Ms. Irwin joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2000 as a member of the Civil Division. She transferred to the Appellate Division in 2004. In September 2018, she was named the Chief of the Appellate Division.

Don Haley will continue to serve as the Administrative Officer for the District.

In addition to naming her leadership team, Ms. Chung announced a restructured Criminal Division with two sections. The Violent Crime/Narcotics Section will be led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tonya Goodman as Chief, and the Deputy Chief will be Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Doolittle. The Economic/Cyber/National Security Crimes Section will be led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan as Chief.

Tonya Goodman is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia School of Law. Following her graduation from law school, she served as a law clerk to the Hon. Robert I. Richter in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. In 2001, Ms. Goodman joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, where she prosecuted both local and federal crimes, from misdemeanor domestic violence to federal drug offenses to homicide and violent crimes. From 2006 to 2012, she worked as an Associate at Reed Smith, LLP, where she focused on White Collar Criminal Defense and Internal Investigations. In 2012, Ms. Goodman joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western Pennsylvania, originally working in the White Collar Section before transferring to Violent Crimes. Ms. Goodman has previously served as Chief and Deputy Chief of the Narcotics/Organized Crime Section.

Eric G. Olshan joined the office in 2017 as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Economic Crimes Section. During his time in the office, he has served as the Civil Rights Coordinator, Health Care Fraud Coordinator, Public Corruption Coordinator, Environmental Crime Coordinator, and District Election Officer. From 2007 to 2017, Mr. Olshan was a Trial Attorney and Deputy Chief in the Public Integrity Section at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., where he prosecuted public corruption and election crimes in federal districts throughout the United States. Mr. Olshan joined the Department through the Attorney General’s Honors Program following a clerkship for the Honorable Richard C. Tallman of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Mr. Olshan is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Barbara K. Doolittle joined the United States Attorney’s Office in 2009, after serving for two years as an Assistant Public Defender for Allegheny County. In her years as an AUSA, she has prosecuted violations of laws related to narcotics, firearms, Hobbs Act robberies, bank robberies, and human trafficking, among others. Ms. Doolittle was recognized as an Outstanding Prosecutor for her work on a lengthy wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around Fayette County. She has served most recently as a Deputy Chief in the Major Crimes section of the Criminal Division . Ms. Doolittle is a graduate of Brown University and Boston College Law School.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes civil and criminal matters on behalf of the United States of America and its agencies and defends claims against the United States in the 25 counties that make up the western part of the Commonwealth. The office currently employs 59 Assistant U.S. Attorneys across the Criminal, Civil and Appellate Division, and 55 support staff in Pittsburgh, Erie, and Johnstown.

