U.S. Attorney Carpenito Announces $16.6 Million in Awards to Address COVID-19 Pandemic in New Jersey

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito today announced that the state of New Jersey has received $16.6 million in Department of Justice grants to respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The grants, awarded to the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety and more than 40 county and local entities, are available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump.

“The coronavirus pandemic has put tremendous stress on all of our normal government functions,” U.S. Attorney Carpenito said. “The additional funding made available by this program will provide much-needed resources to the men and women in New Jersey who place themselves at risk to protect all of us.”

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs, said. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

The New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety was awarded $11.8 million. The cities of Newark ($922,000), Camden ($527,000) and Jersey City ($465,000) were among the other recipients. In all, New Jersey received 42 grants totaling more than $16.6 million.

The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment and distributing resources to hard-hit areas. Funds may also be used to help correctional facilities cover costs related to COVID-19, including, but not limited to, sanitation, contagion prevention and measures designed to address the related medical needs of inmates, detainees and correctional personnel.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations. For a list of all awards thus far, visit the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program webpage.

The Office of Justice Programs, directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems.

