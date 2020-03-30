U.S. Attorney Brady Announces More than $163 Million In DOJ Grant Funding Available For Local Partners to Fight Addiction Crisis

(STL.News) – H – U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady today announced that more than $163 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address America’s addiction crisis. These funding opportunities are available for state and local partners, including opioid-abuse disorder treatment programs, drug and veterans courts, programs for targeting at-risk youth, including youth mentoring programs, and other innovative local programs and solutions in combating our opioid and addiction epidemic.

“No solution to the opioid epidemic is complete without the critical work performed by our partners in the medical and treatment communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “Through this $163 million in grant funding, DOJ demonstrates its ongoing commitment to a comprehensive solution to this crisis.”

“Our nation is facing the difficult challenge of curbing substance addiction, which threatens public safety and is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE