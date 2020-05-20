U.S. Attorney Brady Announces $51K Grant to Address COVID-19 Pandemic in Penn Hills

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady today announced that the Municipality of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, received $51,535 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump. In addition, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has been awarded $17.6 million in grants that can be distributed to eligible governmental agencies throughout Pennsylvania, including western Pennsylvania. The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications, which are not due until May 29, 2020.

From the moment these grants became available, U.S. Attorney Brady has dedicated staff to ensure that all eligible agencies in western Pennsylvania have the opportunity to apply and receive funds promptly. Since then, the Office has worked with eligible applicants to assist them in the grant process.

“The men and women on the front line of this pandemic deserve our deepest appreciation for answering the call to serve regardless of the danger,” U.S. Attorney Brady said. “I am hopeful this $51,535 from the Justice Department will help Penn Hills police officers in their public safety duties while also ensuring their own health and safety. I also encourage all of our local law enforcement agencies to apply for these critical grants.”

“This funding is crucial to Penn Hills Police Department’s preparedness and response to corona virus,” said Scott Andrejchak, Penn Hills Borough Manager. ” Penn Hills is thankful to our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s office for working with us to secure these funds.”

The public safety funds being made available through DOJ’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program can be used for the most pressing needs of our state and local partners, including new hiring and overtime pay, training, critical personal protective equipment and supplies, and the medical needs of prisoners.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.

