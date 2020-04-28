U.S. Attorney Brady Announces $42K Grant to Address COVID-19 Pandemic in the City of Altoona

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady today announced that the City of Altoona Pennsylvania, received $42,842 in Department of Justice grants to purchase supplies that are essential for responding to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The grant, awarded to the City of Altoona is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump. According to U.S. Attorney Brady, an additional $1,369,225 has been allocated for other local counties, cities, and municipalities in Western Pennsylvania. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has discussed this grant with each of those eligible jurisdictions, which are listed on this website. In addition, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has been awarded $17.6 million in grants that can be distributed to eligible governmental agencies throughout Pennsylvania, including western Pennsylvania. The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications.

“The men and women on the front line of this pandemic deserve our deepest appreciation for answering the call to serve regardless of the danger,” U.S. Attorney Brady said. The public safety funds being made available through DOJ’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program can be used for the most pressing needs of our state and local partners, including new hiring and overtime pay, training, critical personal protective equipment and supplies, and the medical needs of prisoners.”

“We are grateful for this grant,” added Janice Freehling, Chief of Police of the Altoona Police Department. “The funds will allow us to purchase the supplies necessary to help keep our citizens and employees safe while combatting the coronavirus.”

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.

The Office of Justice Programs, directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE