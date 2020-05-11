U.S. Attorney Birge Joins Attorney General Barr In Recognizing National Police Week

(STL.News) – In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement. The week is observed Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, 2020.

“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”

“This week is our chance to express our gratitude to law enforcement officers for their commitment to public service and willingness to put their lives on the line to keep us all safe every day of the week”, said U.S. Attorney Birge. “I hope you join me in thanking these honorable individuals so they know how much we value and appreciate their essential role in these challenging times.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019. Comprehensive data tables about these incidents and brief narratives describing most of the fatal attacks are included in the sections of Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, 2019. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.

