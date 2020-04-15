U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan Seeks Support of South Florida Hospitals in Fight Against COVID-19 Fraud

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan sent a letter to South Florida hospital executives on Monday, asking them to share information about individuals and companies that may be acquiring or selling medical supplies for the purpose of hoarding or price gouging.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, our office is prioritizing the deterrence, investigation, and prosecution of wrongdoing related to the COVID-19 pandemic – including . . . hoarding and/or price-gouging with regard to critical medical supplies,” said U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan. She asked the hospital executives for help “in identifying individuals and companies that may have acquired vital medical supplies in excess of what they would reasonably use, or for the purpose of charging exorbitant prices,” and reiterated her office’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting fraud designed to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 20, Attorney General William Barr directed all 93 U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of COVID-19 fraud. U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan launched the Southern District of Florida COVID-19 Task Force, through which agencies can share information and coordinate law enforcement action, and appointed AUSA Jon Juenger to lead her Office’s COVID-19 response.

