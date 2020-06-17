U.S. Attorney Announces New Department of Justice Civil Rights Reporting Portal

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank today joined the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice in announcing a new Civil Rights Reporting Portal. This new online tool will make it easier for the public to report a civil rights violation.

“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

“Any Mainer who believes that their civil rights have been violated can report the violation using the new Civil Rights Reporting Portal,” said U.S. Attorney Frank. “The Portal will increase our awareness of such issues and improve our ability to vindicate violations of these fundamental rights.”

The Department, through the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, enforces a number of federal laws that protect people from discrimination in a variety of settings based on their race, color, national origin, disability status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, familial status and other characteristics.

The new Civil Rights Reporting Portal – located at www.civilrights.justice.gov – will consolidate over 30 unique reporting pathways. The portal will dramatically ease the burden on victims of civil rights violations to identify the proper reporting channel. The form is fully accessible to people with disabilities. It is also available in both English and Spanish, with more languages to be added over the next year.

If you believe that you or someone else has experienced unlawful discrimination, you can learn how to report a civil rights violation by visiting www.civilrights.justice.gov.

Federal law imposes criminal penalties for certain civil rights violations, including misconduct by law enforcement officers, hate crimes and human trafficking. If you believe that you are the victim of a criminal violation of your civil rights, please contact your local FBI office.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE