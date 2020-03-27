U.S. Attorney Announces Nearly $60 Million in Grants Available to Support Prisoners’ Successful Reentry into Their Communities

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito today announced that nearly $60 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address public safety by supporting successful reentry of adult and juvenile offenders into their communities.

“The vast majority of inmates will be eventually returning to society after having completed their sentences,” U.S. Attorney Carpenito said. “We want to make sure that when they do, they have the best possible chance at successfully reintegrating. The programs supported by these grants will help support those who are developing the strategies that will make that possible.”

“Our nation is facing difficult public safety challenges that demand strong and immediate action. The high rate of recidivism poses a dire threat to community safety and is being met with a robust response by this Administration,” Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs said. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this persistent challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including adult and juvenile reentry initiatives and research projects designed to improve our knowledge of what works in reentry programming.

