U.S. Announces Sanctions on 11 Russian Military Leaders

U.S. Announces Sanctions on Key Members of Russia’s Defense Enterprise

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The world has been transfixed as Russia has perpetrated a premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine. Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine has resulted in widespread human suffering and casualties, including the deaths of innocent civilians, including children. Today, the Department of State is continuing to impose severe costs on Russian military leaders.

Specifically, the following 11 individuals are being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 Section 1(a)(i), as persons who operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy:

ALEKSEY KRIVORUCHKO is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense.

TIMUR IVANOV is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense.

YUNUS-BEK EVKUROV is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense.

DMITRY BULGAKOV is a Russian Deputy Minister of Defense and a General of the Army. Bulgakov is the Russian

Federation Ministry of Defense’s senior-most officer responsible for logistics matters.

YURIY SADOVENKO is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense.

NIKOLAY PANKOV is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense.

RUSLAN TSALIKOV is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense.

GENNADY ZHIDKO is a Russian Ministry of Defense Deputy Minister of Defense.

VIKTOR ZOLOTOV is a Russian General of the Army and Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s National Guard Troops. He is a member of Russia’s Security Council.

DMITRY SHUGAEV is a senior leader of the Russian Ministry of Defense who is the Director of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation.

ALEXANDER MIKHEEV is the Director General of Rosoboronexport, which is Russia’s state-controlled intermediary that carries out foreign trade with respect to military goods. Mikheev has been involved in synchronizing the supplies of weapons and special equipment using the Russian Ministry of Defense’s capabilities; has served as a member of an organizing committee led by Russia’s Minister of Defense of a Russian Ministry of Defense-organized military-focused forum; and has served on a delegation led by Russia’s Minister of Defense.

These persons will be added to the list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons and all property and interests in property of the individuals above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.