U.S. Announces Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States is providing more than $45 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine, bringing our total humanitarian assistance since FY 2014 to more than $351 million.

This assistance from the United States enables our international humanitarian partners to further support many of the estimated 3.4 million people in need in Ukraine, including those displaced by the Russia-led conflict in eastern Ukraine. This assistance will help provide lifesaving food, shelter, home heating materials, essential health care, including mental health and psychosocial support, and safe drinking water. Our funding will also help our partners maintain contact between family members who have been separated due to the conflict, including reunification in some cases.

We welcome the contributions of other donors toward this crisis response and urge still others to generously support the immediate humanitarian needs in Ukraine.