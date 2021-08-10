U.S. Announces Assistance for Burma & Thailand

United States Announces More than $50 million in Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Burma and $5 million in COVID-19 Assistance for Thailand

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today, during an official visit to Thailand, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced that the United States is providing more than $50 million in critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Burma, including those forced to flee violence and persecution. This aid will enable our international and non-governmental organization partners to provide emergency food assistance, lifesaving protection, shelter, essential health care, water, sanitation, and hygiene services to the people of Burma, including those who have fled from Burma or been displaced from their homes across Burma. In addition, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield announced $5 million in aid to help Thailand fight COVID-19.

This funding comes at a critical point of rising humanitarian needs and will help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the lives of the people of both Thailand and Burma. In the wake of the February 1 coup, people from Burma continue to flee their homes due to ongoing violence. This assistance from the American people will enable humanitarian partners to help the most vulnerable affected populations in Burma and Thailand, benefiting more than 700,000 of Burma’s people and contributing to the provision of lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

Today’s announcement of additional COVID-19 assistance to Thailand will support health workers administering vaccines and will strengthen the vaccine supply chain to help ensure that they reach the most vulnerable populations.

We urge other donors to generously support the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Burma. We further urge the international community to join us in doing more to combat COVID-19 and bring the pandemic to an end — in Thailand and around the world.