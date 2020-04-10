U.S. Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin Avionics Tech Refresh Contract To Advance U-2’S Capabilities For The Future Battlespace

Contract Underpins U-2’s Role in Bridging Capabilities Needed for Next Generation Battlespace

Palmdale, CA (STL.News) Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® (NYSE: LMT) continues to evolve the U-2 Dragon Lady to support future battlespace needs under a recent contract award from the U.S. Air Force valued at $50 million.

The contract includes the following upgrades to the Dragon Lady:

An updated avionics suite that modernizes the U-2’s onboard systems to readily accept and use new technology.

A new mission computer designed to the U.S. Air Force’s open mission systems (OMS) standard that enables the U-2 to integrate with systems across air, space, sea, land and cyber domains at disparate security levels.

New, modern cockpit displays to make everyday pilot tasks easier while enhancing presentation of the data the aircraft collects to enable faster, better informed decisions.

“As a proven, agile and reliable aircraft, the U-2S is the most capable high-altitude ISR system in the fleet today. The Avionics Tech Refresh contract will continue our commitment of providing a premier aircraft to our warfighters, ensuring global security now and into the future,” said Irene Helley, U-2 program director.

Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will lead the design, integration and test of the new advanced aircraft components, which will enable the U-2 to be the first fully OMS-compliant fleet. Interim fielding is anticipated to begin in mid-2021, with fleet modification expected in early 2022.