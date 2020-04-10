Business

U.S. Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin Avionics Tech Refresh Contract To Advance U-2’S Capabilities For The Future Battlespace

04/10/2020
STL.News
Contract Underpins U-2’s Role in Bridging Capabilities Needed for Next Generation Battlespace

Palmdale, CA (STL.News) Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® (NYSE: LMT) continues to evolve the U-2 Dragon Lady to support future battlespace needs under a recent contract award from the U.S. Air Force valued at $50 million.

The contract includes the following upgrades to the Dragon Lady:

  • An updated avionics suite that modernizes the U-2’s onboard systems to readily accept and use new technology.
  • A new mission computer designed to the U.S. Air Force’s open mission systems (OMS) standard that enables the U-2 to integrate with systems across air, space, sea, land and cyber domains at disparate security levels.
  • New, modern cockpit displays to make everyday pilot tasks easier while enhancing presentation of the data the aircraft collects to enable faster, better informed decisions.

“As a proven, agile and reliable aircraft, the U-2S is the most capable high-altitude ISR system in the fleet today.  The Avionics Tech Refresh contract will continue our commitment of providing a premier aircraft to our warfighters, ensuring global security now and into the future,” said Irene Helley, U-2 program director.

Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will lead the design, integration and test of the new advanced aircraft components, which will enable the U-2 to be the first fully OMS-compliant fleet.  Interim fielding is anticipated to begin in mid-2021, with fleet modification expected in early 2022.

