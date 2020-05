SPRINGDALE, AR (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), at a meeting on May 7, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on Class A common stock and $0.378 per share on Class B common stock, payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.