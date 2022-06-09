Jury Finds District Man, Tyrone Williams Guilty of First-Degree Felony Murder of a Senior Citizen In Killing of Man in Northeast Washington

Victim, 81, Knocked Down During Attempted Robbery and Died From Injuries

(STL.News) Tyrone Williams, 52, of Washington, D.C., was found guilty by a jury today of first-degree felony murder of a senior citizen and other charges in a mid-day attempted robbery that took place in Northeast Washington, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Williams also was found guilty of attempted robbery of a senior citizen. The verdict followed a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Williams faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the crimes. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to the government’s evidence, at 11:45 a.m. on March 29, 2020, Bobby Poole Jr. 81, was walking home after going on his daily mile-long walk to a convenience store. On his way home, in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE, Mr. Poole was knocked down by Williams and a second unknown assailant. The two went through his pockets. Mr. Poole hit his head on a metal fence during the robbery, suffering brain injuries. He died on May 6, 2020, from complications of blunt force trauma to the head

Surveillance video from the convenience store shows Williams had been casing Mr. Poole and the convenience store and following him afterwards. The attack is not shown on video, but a civilian witness, who had just run into Williams at the store, saw Williams and the second assailant fleeing the area where Mr. Poole was found. Williams was located at the convenience store afterwards and is identified through surveillance video.

Williams was arrested on March 29, 2020. He has been in custody ever since.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today